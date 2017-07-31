U.S. Congressman Smith to be in Broken Bow Tuesday Aug. 1

U.S. Congressman Adrian Smith, Nebraska (R) will be in Broken Bow Tuesday, Aug. 1, 1:30-2:20 p.m., at the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites. This visit is to hear from constituents on the Farm Bill.

"The next Farm Bill is scheduled for 2019. As we prepare to draft this important legislation, it is crucial to hear directly from producers about their ideas and concerns," Rep. Smith said. "Earlier this year, I made stops in Scottsbluff and Aurora on my Farm Bill Listening Tour. At these open forums, Third District producers talked with me about what they feel is or is not working in the current Farm Bill. I appreciated their input and perspective, and I have already started communicating their feedback to some of my colleagues in Congress."

Nebraska Director of Agriculture Greg Ibach will also be in attendance.

Tuesday, August 1: Broken Bow

Cobblestone Hotel & Suites

2750 S. 27th Avenue, Broken Bow

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (CDT)