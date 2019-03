As the flood water recedes and snow melts, farmers and ranchers are getting a better look at the amount of damage their operations have suffered from last week’s extreme weather events.

One of the more significant losses experienced by landowners has been livestock death. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has assistance available to help landowners cope with the aftermath of livestock death.

Through NRCS’ Environmental Quality Incentives Program, commonly referred to as EQIP, farmers and ranchers can apply for assistance to properly dispose of dead livestock. Applications are being accepted now through April 5. The second cut-off date is May 1. Additional application cutoff dates may be announced if there is demand and available funding.

More information on disaster recovery assistance available online at https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/ne/programs/financial/ewp/

Find local USDA services centers online here https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/national/contact/local/