USDA to reopen all FSA offices for most services during government shutdown

All Farm Service Agency (FSA) service centers will be open beginning Jan. 24 to provide the majority of FSA services needed by farmers and ranchers during this critical time of the year for agricultural operations. Additionally, the limited FSA loan services initially made available at certain FSA county offices beginning Jan. 17 will continue Jan. 22 and 23.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has recalled more than 9,700 FSA employees to keep offices open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays beginning Jan. 24. For the first two full weeks under this operating plan (Jan. 28 through Feb. 1 and Feb. 4 through Feb. 8), FSA offices will be open Mondays through Fridays. In subsequent weeks, offices will be open three days a week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Agricultural producers who have business with the agency should contact their FSA service center to make an appointment. The deadline to apply and complete applications for the Market Facilitation Program has been extended to February 14. Other program deadlines may be modified and will be announced shortly.

FSA can provide most services as they are critical for farmers and ranchers and have mandatory program funds available. The following full-service activities will be available using the authorities prior to enactment of the 2018 farm bill:

Market Facilitation Program

Marketing Assistance Loans

Release of collateral warehouse receipts

Direct and Guaranteed Farm Operating Loans, and Emergency Loans

Service existing Conservation Reserve Program contracts

Sugar Price Support Loans

Dairy Margin Protection Program

Agricultural Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage

Livestock Forage Disaster

Emergency Assistance Livestock, Honey Bees, and Farm-raised Fish Program

Livestock Indemnity Program

Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program

Tree Assistance Program

Transactions involving the following programs will not be available:

New Conservation Reserve Program contracts

New Direct and Guaranteed Farm Ownership Loans

Farm Storage Facility Loan Program

Wildfires and Hurricanes Indemnity Program (WHIP)

Emergency Conservation Program

Emergency Forest Rehabilitation Program

Biomass Crop Assistance Program

Grassroots Source Water Protection Program

Additional FSA programs may be added to those being supported at a later date. Producers should reference the FSA shutdown webpage and Jan. 22 news release for updates on services available, open offices and hours of operation during the current federal shutdown.