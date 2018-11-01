Varney of Ansley, Breitkreutz complete Nebraska Upland Slam

Ten hunters have completed the Nebraska Upland Slam as of Oct. 30, conquering the challenge to harvest four species of upland game birds in the state.

Those who have completed the Slam are: Patrick Breitkreutz, Ord; Mark Frickel, North Platte; Wayne Hahn, Aurora; Aaron Herring, Alma; Charles Krysl, McCook; John Laux, Alma; Ken Loth, Omaha; Glenn Obermeier, Aurora; Brad Snyder, Aurora; and Chris Varney, Ansley.

The Nebraska Upland Slam concept is simple: Hunters must harvest a ring-necked pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken and northern bobwhite in Nebraska. Those who complete the Slam will receive an official certificate and pin and will be entered into a drawing to win prizes, including a Browning Silver 12-gauge shotgun.

Three of the Upland Slams were accomplished on private land, two on public land and five on a combination of both.

“Congratulations to the hunters who have achieved the Nebraska Upland Slam,” Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Director Jim Douglas said. “Nebraska has abundant upland game hunting opportunities, and this new challenge is just one more reason to spend time in the field with friends and family while sharing new adventures.”

Since the Upland Slam began in September, 136 hunters have submitted 248 harvested birds. The hunting seasons for all four species continues through Jan. 31. Permits can be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org.

The Upland Slam is sponsored by Game and Parks, Pheasants Forever, Inc. and Quail Forever. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org/UplandSlam for more information, official rules and entry details.