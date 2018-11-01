Veterans invited to ceremonial flag raising Nov. 11

The Flag of the United States now rises 80 feet about the Custer County Fairgrounds.

The flagpole was a project of the Broken Bow Rotary. Sargent Pipe dug the hole for the foundation. Custer Public Power installed the pole Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.

There will be a Ceremonial Flag Raising for the public and veterans Sunday, Nov. 11 at the Fairgrounds.

Pulled pork sandwiches will be available after the flag raising.

Veterans are invited to assist with raising the flag at 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 11.

Read more about it in the Nov. 8 issue of the Custer County Chief.