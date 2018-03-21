Vietnam War Commemoration Ceremony in Kearney March 28

March 28, 2018, the Lincoln Regional Office will partner with the Omaha National Cemetery, Nebraska Western Iowa Health Care System and the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs to hold a Vietnam War Commemoration Ceremony at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post #52 at 1223 Central Ave., Kearney, Neb.

The ceremony will honor the brave men and women who served during the Vietnam War. Vietnam Veterans will be honored with a special lapel pin and certificate commemorating their service. A VA benefits representative will also be available to answer questions.