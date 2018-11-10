Visit Nebraska...or don't. New tourism campaign gets attention

The new tourism campaign for Nebraska has caught national attention. It made ABC national news. It also caught the attention of Steven Colbert and was featured on a bit on CBS's Late Show with Steven Colbert.

According to the Nebraska Tourism Commission "Nebraska. Honestly, it's not for every one" rolls out to key markets in the spring of 2019. Images include hikers in Toadstool Geological Park high atop rock formations with the headline "Famous for our flat, boring landscape" and smiling people making their way down river in a stock tank under the headline "Lucky for you, there's nothing to do here."

