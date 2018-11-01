Voter Registration Breaks Record, 56% Voter Turnout Predicted,

213,791 Early Ballots issued, 71,311 yet to be returned

Secretary of State John Gale announced today that Nebraska has reached a new record number of registered voters totaling 1,219,644. This exceeds the number from the previous record set at the 2016 General Election.

“Nebraskans have registered in higher numbers than we have ever seen, which is especially impressive for a mid-term election,” Gale said.

Aided by these new registration numbers, a voter turnout of 56 percent is anticipated.

“There are many options for voters to cast their ballot, including the increasingly popular option of early voting,” Gale added. “Voters have the flexibility to cast ballots in person at their election office or by mail.”

In addition to the voter registration record, Nebraska voters have requested early ballots in record numbers for a mid-term election. To date 213,791 voters have requested to vote by mail, in person or reside in an all-mail precinct. This number will continue to rise as early voting in election offices ends Nov. 5.

Gale cautioned voters not to get complacent, however, as 71,311 ballots issued have yet to be returned.

“As this is my final election that I will oversee as your Secretary of State, I have high hopes for record turnout,” Gale said, “But it all comes down to the voters. There are significant races and issues to decide. With all the options available to cast your ballot, make sure you make time to vote or return the ballot you’ve been issued. “

“Your ballot is waiting for you…Go Cast It,” the Secretary of State concluded.

Voters wishing to vote early in person at their county election office must do so by close of business on Nov. 5. All early ballots must be received by the close of the polls on November 6th to be counted.

Once polls close on Election Day, unofficial results will be posted live on the Secretary of State’s website at http://www.sos.ne.gov.