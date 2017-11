Voting has been steady since the polls opened at 8 a.m., poll workers report at the Broken Bow Municipal Building.

On the ballot is the choice to recall or retain Broken Bow School Board member JB Atkins. The ballot asks if Atkins should be removed and voters are to mark "Yes" or "No."

Polls will be open until 8 p.m.

Parking spaces have been reserved in front of the Municipal Building for voter parking.