Washing windows at Custer Federal

The Broken Bow Indians lost their Homecoming Game to the Gothenburg Swedes Friday night, 21-10, which means Bow students are responsible for washing the Homecoming paint from area business windows. Saturday morning, however, Custer Federal employee Tia Jilg and her children were at work with a power washer and squigees on the windows of Custer Federal. "They (the students) can't get out of class to do it," Jilg said. "I volunteered my kids to help."