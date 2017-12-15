Wassom named to State Chamber Board

Luke Wassom has joined the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s board as a new director. Wassom is general manager of Sargent Pipe. Co. in Broken Bow.

Wassom is one of several new directors for 2018 approved by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's board at its Nov. 29 meeting in La Vista,

In addition to Wassom, the following individuals joined the board: Patrick Booth, president & CEO of Fremont Health, Fremont; John Dinkel, owner of Dinkel's, Norfolk; Aaron Gilson, vice president & sales consultant, Wells Fargo Treasury Management Division, Omaha; Teresa Grabowski, president of Nova-Tech, Grand Island; John Hales, vice president of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp., North Platte; Scott Moore, senior vice president - corporate relations, Union Pacific, Omaha; Steve Olson, president & chief underwriting officer, Great West Casualty, South Sioux City; and Jeff Sylvester, vice president - operations, Black Hills Energy, Papillion.

The State Chamber is Nebraska’s largest statewide business association and has served as the voice of Nebraska’s business community since 1912.