Watch for ag equipment on roads

With National Ag Week being last week (March 19-23, 2018), the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is reminding drivers to watch for agriculture producers working near and traveling on Nebraska’s roads.

“Agriculture is Nebraska’s number one industry for a reason: the hard-working men and women around our state who have dedicated their lives to farming and ranching,” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said. “We salute Nebraska’s Ag producers and encourage other drivers to be aware that there will more equipment on the roads for the next several months.”

As planting season gets into full swing in many parts of the state, drivers should be aware that it is legal for farm machinery to travel on public roads to move from field to field. Drivers should use caution around this equipment because it is often slow-moving and its size may limit the operator’s visibility.

Drivers should always be alert, but use extra caution on roads they may share with agriculture implements. With the potential combination of a fast-moving vehicle and slow-moving farm equipment, it is critical that drivers avoid distractions.

Ag producers are also encouraged to voluntarily comply with traffic safety laws, display warning signs on machinery, use flashing yellow caution lights when traveling, and be aware of vehicles that may be attempting to pass.