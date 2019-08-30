Water safety encouraged this Labor Day weekend

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, manages 18 lakes throughout Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska, and encourages you not to be a statistic this Labor Day weekend and to wear a life jacket while in, on, or around water.

"Statistics tell us 89 percent of all water related fatalities at Corps of Engineers lakes were not wearing life jackets," Kyle Ruona, Kansas City District public safety program manager, said.

The Kansas City District urges visitors to be prepared, understand the importance of water safety, to be alert and to expect the unexpected.

"Whether kayaking, swimming or fishing, we want all our visitors to exercise good judgment when on or around the water," Angelia Lentz, Tuttle Creek Lake natural resource specialist, said. "We encourage everyone to wear a life jacket and to remember that boating and alcohol are a bad combination. We want all our visitors to have a great time, but the most important thing is their safety."

Statistics at Corps of Engineers lakes show 38 percent of water-related fatalities are between the ages of 18-35 with the second highest age group 36-53 at 24 percent and 88 percent of all water related fatalities at Corps projects are male.

"Swimming in a lake or river is more difficult than a swimming pool,” Ruona said. "Swimming abilities may be impacted due to waves, current and variable depth. Even the best swimmers can misjudge their skills and abilities while swimming in a lake or river. Reverse the risk by challenging yourself and your friends to wear a life jacket."

"It's important to help and encourage others, of all ages, to learn swimming and water safety skills," Bradly Wright, Harry S. Truman Lake natural resource management specialist, said. "Don't wait for an emergency to happen, prevent it, life jackets save lives."

When around the water always wear a life jacket and boat responsibly. For more water safety information visit or follow pleasewearit.com. On that site, select the following link and take a 3-minute survey on the Corps of Engineers national water safety campaign and be entered into a drawing for an Amazon gift card. https://pleasewearit.typeform.com/to/mLPEyH.

News release and water safety infographic online at: https://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/Article/1947350/corps...