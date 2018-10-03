WEA test today at 1:18 p.m. Central, 12:18 p.m. Mountain

Don't forget: FEMA and the FCC will send a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) test Wednesday (Oct. 3) at 1:18 PM CDT.

This means all cell phones within range of reception and capable of receiving the message will receive a text (and probably an audile alarm) at the test time. Just a reminder, this is not a National Weather Service. We are just passing along the information.

What this means: You should anticipate this WEA text message arriving at 1:18 PM Wednesday on just about every phone in your school, home or work place It is only a test. Do not be alarmed.

This test a reschedule of the test postponed a couple weeks ago.

For more information about the test, message wording, etc., go to this link:

https://www.fema.gov/emergency-alert-test