Weather conditions elevate fire danger to near critical

The Weather Message of the Day from the National Weather Service Office out of North Platte is: Large range fire spread is possible Monday afternoon for portions of central and Northern Nebraska.

The weather summary for Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, as reported by the National Weather Service is record highs in the mid to upper 70s are expected with minimum relative humidity of 15-20 percent Monday afternoon.

The lowest relative humidity will be 1-5 p.m. Winds will peak around noontime, decreasing slowly into the afternoon hours. Wind gusts of 15 to 20 MPH are possible.

Any fires which may develop Monday afternoon have a decent probably for rapid spread. "Those working outdoors with potential ignition sources need to exercise caution as any range fire will be difficult to control Monday afternoon," stated the National Weather Service.

NWS North Platte will continue to provide updates as the situation develops.