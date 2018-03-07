Weather threat moved slightly south and west

The National Weather Service (NWS) has moved the forecast for severe weather threat slightly south and west.

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon (Thursday 7/12/18), becoming more widespread overnight. Scattered chances for thunderstorms continue through Friday.

Heavy rainfall is possible with these storms with the greatest amounts along and north and east of a line from Burwell to Hyannis to Valentine.

Storms may be strong to severe Thursday with the highest chances along and north and east of a line from Valentine to Mullen to Gates to Taylor.

Those camping need to pay particular attention to safety shelters. Any crops or livestock in the path of severe storms may sustain damage. Heavy rain is possible within these storms, localized flooding is possible