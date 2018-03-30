Weather winter and Winter Weather Advisory for central Nebraska, Sandhills

Parts of central Nebraska and the Sandhills could see up to four and five inches of snow this weekend, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Snow will develop Saturday evening and end Sunday morning. Snow could become heavy at times with 1 inch per hour snowfall rates.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. CDT/ 6 p.m. MDT Saturday to 1 p.m. CDT/ Noon MDT Sunday.

Nebraska counties in the advisory are Sheridan-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Oshkosh, Lewellen,

Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.

Snow, possibly heavy at times, is expected to produce accumulations of up to 4 inches, with localized amounts around 5 inches.

Heaviest snowfall is predicted between Ellsworth, Hyannis, Arthur, Mullen and Tryon with lighter amounts north and south of these areas.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.