Weekend weather may bring snow Saturday night

Earlier in the week, the forecast called for no rain or snow. As of Friday, however, a chance of rain and a slight chance of snow has returned to the forecast for Saturday night.

A little before 4 p.m. Friday, the temperature under fair skies was 55 degrees at the Broken Bow airport.

Custer County should see increasing clouds during the night with a low around 31.

It will be partly sunny and breezy Saturday with a high near 52. The west southwest wind will be 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Saturday night there is a slight chance of rain before 9 p.m. then a slight chance or snow between 9 p.m. and midnight. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 25. It will be blustery with a north northwest wind around 20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph possible. The chance is precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunny will be cooler than Saturday, with a high around 39 degrees. It will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low around 17. Monday is forecast to be mostly sunny and a high of 46.