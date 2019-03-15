In this week's Chief!
Friday, March 15, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE
In this week's Chief, Mar. 14, 2019, read about the following:
- Where's Spring? Where's Muddy Creek (this article was written before the rain came Wednesday, Mar. 13 to make press time!)
- Neth named Citizen of the Year in Callaway
- Nearly 80 citizens show support for recycling center
- CEDC strategic planning
- Loup County students at History Day
- Cursive handwriting contest
- Have a Heart Food Challenge
- FFA at Anselmo-Merna School
- Mark Lewis, a journey dealing with adversity
Category: