In this week's Chief!
Find the following headlines and articles in the May 30, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief!
Don't have a subscription? Call 308-872-2471 to order one now.
* Honoring the Fallen - Volunteers give of time to honor veterans
* Hunter Smith of Broken Bow to study at Queens University Belfast
* June 8 deadline for ECP
* Captivative Images new location
* Long Pine man charged with manslaughter in death of Merna grad
* Public hearing on grievances to proceed June 5
* Anselmo Veterans Wall in the works - View and download a copy of the application form here https://www.custercountychief.com/content/anselmo-veterans-wall-applicat...
* Custer County Supervisors reject zoning
* Nebraska Disaster Resource Guide available
* Custer County Farm Bureau scholarships
* Where and when? Hospital Campaign HQ's
* Three local golfers medal at State
* Broken Bow Legion baseball
* Jr. High cowboys and cowgirls qualify for Nationals
* High School Rodeo results
Find the Chief at newsstands throughout the area!
Category: