In this week's Chief!

In the Chief this week!
- Comstock Windmill Festival and perfect weather
- Boy Scouts retire flags at Veterans picnic
- Barn quilt for the Big Red Barn
- Custer County Supervisors vote on insurance
- Bow City Council puts off vote on food trucks
- Ansley farmer sees Pres. Trump in Council Bluffs
- No concert at county fair this year
- Clang Financial has new location
- The Rustic Patch opens in Bow
- Custer County Foundation awards grants
- Speaker at Museum talks about the Great Depression
- BD celebrates employees
- Honors roll - Ansley, Broken Bow, Mullen and Thedford
- Grazers Bar & Grill opens in Arnold
- Seniors in Action - Water Aerobics!
- SPORTS - Locals qualify for National Rodeo
- SPORTS - 2019 Cosmos Swim Team
- SPORTS - A-M Athletic Hall of Fame
- SPORTS - Extreme Bull Riding at Comstock
