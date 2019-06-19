In this week's Chief!

In the Chief this week!

- Comstock Windmill Festival and perfect weather

- Boy Scouts retire flags at Veterans picnic

- Barn quilt for the Big Red Barn

- Custer County Supervisors vote on insurance

- Bow City Council puts off vote on food trucks

- Ansley farmer sees Pres. Trump in Council Bluffs

- No concert at county fair this year

- Clang Financial has new location

- The Rustic Patch opens in Bow

- Custer County Foundation awards grants

- Speaker at Museum talks about the Great Depression

- BD celebrates employees

- Honors roll - Ansley, Broken Bow, Mullen and Thedford

- Grazers Bar & Grill opens in Arnold

- Seniors in Action - Water Aerobics!

- SPORTS - Locals qualify for National Rodeo

- SPORTS - 2019 Cosmos Swim Team

- SPORTS - A-M Athletic Hall of Fame

- SPORTS - Extreme Bull Riding at Comstock

The Chief is on newsstands now and in the mail to subscribers.

Don’t have a subscription? Click “Subscribe” in the top menu for an e-subscription or call 308-872-2471 for a print subscription