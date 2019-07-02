In this week's Chief!

Here’s what you can find in the July 4, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief!

- Callaway Pioneer Picnic

- Anselmo Big Sky Jubilee

- Broken Bow Mayor vetoes food truck ordinance

- Ribbon cutting at Rustic Divas

- WRAP gets boost from Foundation, Rotary

- HOSA members place at Internationals

- Central Nebraskans help in Tennessee

- Celebrating Custer County - CEDC presents awards

- Local athletes compete at National Jr High Rodeo

- Young Riders 4-H host show

- Cosmos team competes at Hastings

- Throw Back Sports - 75 years!

- Seven Valley Rodeo photos

- Happy Fourth of July!