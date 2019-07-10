In this week's Chief!

What will you find in the July 11, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief?

- Broken Bow Mayor charged by Attorney General

- Oconto feeds nearly 500 people at Fun Days

- Merna Heritage Days offers escape from reality

- Broken Bow celebrates the 4th

- Sumner 4th of July celebration

- Jerry Adams to receive Distinguished Alumni Award

- Water damage forces Sargent family out of house

- SPORTS - One Box Crushers at Nationals

- SPORTS - Legion baseball

- SPORTS - Sumner rodeo

- SPORTS - Throw back 53 and 40 years ago

- Public notice

- Classified ads

- Obituaries

And ads from local businesses supporting the 4-H, the Custer County Fair and our community!

Don’t miss a word or photo! The Chief is on newsstands today (071019) and in the mail to subscribers.

Want to see it before it arrives in the mail? Get an digital subscription by clicking “Subscribe” in the top menu.