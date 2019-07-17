In this week's Chief!

NEWS
- Custer County Attorney Bowers charged by AG
- Broken Bow Alumni, Jerry Adams named Distinguished Alumni, June Tolen oldest Almuni
- Custer Public Power marks 75th Anniversary
- County Supervisors to take a look at hard surface roads
- What’s going on with the BBPS budget and students?
- Broken Bow Livestock new owners
- Broken Bow City Council overrides Mayor veto, tables appointment vote
- Super Kids Club enjoys ice cream, courtesy of Gary’s Super Foods and the Custer County Chief
- National Ice Cream Month!
- Litchfield Old Settlers Days
- Hwy 92 accident results in fatality
- Gift card scam reported

GETTING READY FOR COUNTY FAIR!
- Volunteers make the fair happen
- Concert stage to be silent at fair this year
- Traffic control, parking at the County Fair
- Custer County Livestock Auction Aug. 1
- Fairgrounds kept ready all year ‘round

SPORTS!
- Broken Bow Juniors baseball
- Broken Bow Spirit softball
- Legion All-Star baseball game

PLUS!
Public Notices
Classifieds
Obituaries

