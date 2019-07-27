In this week's Chief!

Find it in the July 25, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief!

NEWS!

- Mason City Homecoming!

- Ansley School’s new GrowTower

- CEDC awarded $500,000

- Yankowski denied motion for competency evaluation

- Veterans help vet who lost house to fire

- Custer Unit 41 DDAV Aux. Commander is Volunteer of the Year

- Public encouraged to tell Governor, DHHS their opinion of regulation of Medical payments to nursing homes

- Dedication at Red Barn in memory of volunteer

SPORTS!

- 2019 AQHA Girls Horse of the Year

- Bow’s Jr. Legion baseball season ends

- NJCAA All Academic Honors

- Cosmos swim team competes at Kearney

- Bull Fighting Only 101

- Throw Back Sports

GETTING READY FOR FAIR!

- What does it take to be in a parade?

- Michael and Mandy Lining to perform July 28

- Sonnichsen named Legion Rider of the Year

- Broken Bow 4-H’er raises lambs for Fair

- Merna youth enjoys raising swine for Fair

AND MORE!

- Obituaries

- Public Notices - it's your right to know!

- Classifieds

- Advertisements for local businesses and services.

Don't miss a word or photo! The printed Chief is in the mail to subscribers on Wednesday and the online edition is posted Wednesday. To subscribe, click SUBSCRIBE in the top menu on the home page.