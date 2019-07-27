In this week's Chief!

In the Chief this week!

• American flag descends on the Custer County Bull Riding Classic

• “Custer County Strong” parade for Fair

• Cow milking contest results

• Milburn reunion

• Results of the poll at www.custercountychief.com

• Broken Bow Mayor and City Council need better communication

• CEDC interns showcase project

• Mason City Alum

• Ambulance goes to Broken Bow pool for drill

• SPORTS - Custer County Classic XXI Bull Riding

• SPORTS - Nebraska’s Big Rodeo in Burwell

• Public Notices

• Classified ads

• Obituaries

and more!

The Custer County Chief is in the mail today (Wed., July 31, 2019) to subscribers and on newsstands now! Don't have a subscription? Get a digital version or a print version. Click "Subscribe" in the top menu.