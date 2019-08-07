In this week's Chief!
Wednesday, August 7, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE
This week's Chief
In this week’s Chief, find articles on:
• Flooding in Sargent
• BB Mayor pleads Not Guilty in County Court
• UNMC Chancellor visits Gothenburg
• Blueprint Nebraska plan presented
• BB Park Board discusses restrooms in Square
• Regenerative Farming!
• New school year at BBPS!
• Photos of Thomas County Fair
• Photos of Custer County Fair
• Market Facilitation Program Signup
• Aksarben Farm Family awards
SPORTS
• Bullfighters Only!
• BB Middle School football Camp
• Custer wins NJG Championship
