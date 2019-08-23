In this week's Chief!

In the Aug. 22, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief:

"Them people with towels on their heads" - Supervisor surprises County Board with comments

County Supervisor Stunkel turns self in on warrant

Letter to the Editor - What's going on in Broken Bow?

Back to School at BBPS with Best First Day Ever

Ansley School year kicks off with new lights, new hours

Dana F. Cole celebrates renovation

Comstock receives disaster relief grant

Bids for BBPS Pre-School addition come in higher than expected

Broken Bow City Council - city clean up, 911 service, park board appointment

Meth arrests in Broken Bow

Broken Bow man sentenced to ten years by US District Judge

Former Stapleton clerk sentenced to probation for Theft by Deception

Super Kids Club makes news, writes news!

Community Health Fair in Callaway

SPORTS - BBHS Booster Club Kickoff

SPORTS - Fall HS Rodeo underway

SPORTS - Throwback Sports

