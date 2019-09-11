In this week's Chief!
In the Sept. 12, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief:
NEWS
• Welcome to town, Dr. Thompson! New doc in Broken Bow
• Trial date set for State of Nebraska v. Jon Berghorst
• Sargent is Leadership Certified Community
• Custer County corn growers tour plot, talk RFS waivers
• Callaway talks housing, future
• Broken Bow School Board determines tax request, budget hearing next week
• Adams Land and Cattle receives NBA recognition
• Public speaks at forum on restroom for the Square
• Broken Bow Utility Board determines on-call status
• Arcadia Wall of Fame honorees
• Knights of Columbus receive award
• Ansley School receives iPads from Black Hills Energy
SPORTS
• Indians show character in 24-14 win
• Bobcats almost make comeback
• Lady Indians third in Lexington
• Bow girls take third in golf
• Local football scores
• High school rodeo results
• Cross country results
• Sargent and Loup County Homecoming royalty
• Sports Snapshot of the Week
