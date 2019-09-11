In this week's Chief!

In the Sept. 12, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief:

NEWS

• Welcome to town, Dr. Thompson! New doc in Broken Bow

• Trial date set for State of Nebraska v. Jon Berghorst

• Sargent is Leadership Certified Community

• Custer County corn growers tour plot, talk RFS waivers

• Callaway talks housing, future

• Broken Bow School Board determines tax request, budget hearing next week

• Adams Land and Cattle receives NBA recognition

• Public speaks at forum on restroom for the Square

• Broken Bow Utility Board determines on-call status

• Arcadia Wall of Fame honorees

• Knights of Columbus receive award

• Ansley School receives iPads from Black Hills Energy

SPORTS

• Indians show character in 24-14 win

• Bobcats almost make comeback

• Lady Indians third in Lexington

• Bow girls take third in golf

• Local football scores

• High school rodeo results

• Cross country results

• Sargent and Loup County Homecoming royalty

• Sports Snapshot of the Week

