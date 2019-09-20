In this week's Chief!

Staff Writer
Friday, September 20, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE

In this week's Chief, Sept. 19, 2019

FRONT PAGE!
• Mid-States Rodeo Final - Sinner is champ second year in a row
• Book drive rounds up gruffalo, mouse and more

NEWS
• Bowers to enter plea Oct. 4
• Stunkel to appear in court Sept. 26
• Former medical clinic building for sale
• Sendoff planned for vets on Hero Flight
• New staff members at Ansley Public Schools
• Hazardous waste collection a success
• BBPS tax request same dollar amount as last year
• Grace Lutheran of Sumner 90 years old
• Fun with newspapers at Super Kids Club
• Broken Bow City Council approve budget
• Supervisors set $40 million budget for county
• CEDC tours Gothenburh YMCA
• Broken Bow's Patriot's Day ceremony
* Homecoming - Sandhills/Thedford, Mullen

SPORTS
• Lady Indians runner up at Invite
• Bow host cross county invite
• Indians football
• 2019 Mid-States Rodeo
• Sandhills.Thedford beats AM
• Seven Valleys V-ball
• High school rodeo finishes season
• Local football and volleyball scores
•Sports Snapshot of the Week

