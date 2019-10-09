In this week's Chief!

Look for these headlines and stories in the Oct. 10, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief - in the mail, on news stands and posted on-line now!

• Reader's Choice Ballot page A2

• Fighting the not-so-pretty fight - A Broken Bow woman shares her story of treatment for breast cancer

• Ribbon cutting at Melham to help welcome the babies back to Broken Bow

• New Spanish teacher happy to be a Twin Loup Wolf

• Broken Bow Country Club unveils donor wall

• Wellness plan can help anyone with mental health

• County Supervisor Stunkel's possible ties to extremist group?

• Life Chain stands along Hwy 2

• District and County Court news including the latest on the County Attorney and County Supervisor

• Restroom in the Square? Second forum held.

• Signing of recall petitions begins for Mayor of Broken Bow

• Oconto American Legion, Auxiliary and Junior Auxiliary salute veterans

• 2019 BBHS Homecoming Pep Rally pics

• 4-H window display winner

• Ladies Indians Gold SWC Runner-Up

• BB volleyball team continues with pedal to the medal

• Great effort of BB football team against Gothenburg

• Local football, volleyball results

• Sports Snapshots of the Week - brought to you by local businesses!

• Broken Bow, Callaway and Arnold Homecoming Royalty

• Obituaries

• Public Notices

• Classifieds

• Advertisements from your local businesses - Thank you for advertising in the Custer County Chief!

Don't have a subscription? Purchase one now. Click SUBSCRIBE in the top menu and follow the prompts.