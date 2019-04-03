In this week's Chief!

New band uniforms, road conditions and high school track results and photos can be found in this week's Apr. 4, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Articles in this week's paper include:

- Bad roads, an update on the condition of Custer County asphalt roads

- FEMA adds Custer County to list of counties eligible for disaster aid

- New uniforms for the Broken Bow Band

- Broken Bow Care and Rehab may have a purchaser

- Recycling meeting scheduled Apr. 11, public invited

- 2019 Prospective Planting

- Ord man sentenced for Broken Bow robberies, Woman appears in county court on arson charges

- Bow city council approves hike for water, sewer

- Talk of sod house for Visitors Center continues

- Cub Scouts Pinewood Derby

- Honor rolls for SEM, A-M

- Cake contest at the Broken Bow Library

- Broken Bow track and field

- Mullen Invite track meet

- Arcadia/Loup City team participates at GICC invite

- FFA feature on Callaway and SEM

