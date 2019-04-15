Read all about it in the April 18, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief!

Headlines and articles include:

- Investigation of Broken Bow incident turned over to Nebraska Attorney General's office

- Winter's last stand for 2019

- A look back at the storm of April, 1994

- Karaoke for a Cause Friday April 19

- Students receive scholarships from Elks Lodge

- Brent Clark leaving GI City Administrator position

- Broken Bow City Council meeting

- Country Club receives GROW award

- Fun Run raises money for flood relieft

- Broken Bow school board, meetings scheduled to discuss new pre-school

- Drug take back day April 27

- FEMA to be in Broken Bow

- FBLA winners for Broken Bow and Litchfield

- Rock band spreads message of financial literary

- It's a Spring Thing - Earth Day!

- Indians take first at Golf Invite

- NRA fundraiser a big success

- A-M School to get new track

- Faith/Family message at Arcadia Banquet

- Sports Editor Tim Conover's commentary on the "Equality Act"

All this and more can be found in this week's Chief, on news stands and in the mail Wednesday. If you're not a subscriber, call 308-872-2471 to subscribe now.