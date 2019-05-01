In this week's Chief!

Headlines and articles in the May 2, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief include:

- Broken Bow Mayor named in two grievances

- Clinic building given to CEDC

- New pre-school for Broken Bow win-win for academics, finances?

- Schmick's market sold to Gary's Super Foods

- Local business victim of identity theft

- Solicitors in area, some legit, some not

- "Avengers: Endgame" break records

- Broken Bow FFA banquet

- Local students win FCCLA award

- Runza receives GROW award

- Entertainment Plus welcomed to Chamber

- Russia "spies" on Custer County

- It's a Spring Thing! Home Improvement

- Local athletes bring home Bronze from Central Nebraska Track Championship

- Broken Bow golf

- South Loup MNAC track champs

- Mullen MNAC boys golf champs

- High school rodeo results

- Track and field, baseball results

- 2019 Salute to area graduates

All this and more - including obituaries, public notices, classifeds - can be found in the Chief!

If you don't have a subscription, call 308-872-2471 to purchase one to not miss any of the articles in the Custer County Chief!