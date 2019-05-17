In this week's Chief!
Articles and stories you can find in this week's issue of the Custer County Chief!
in NEWS!
- Tornado hits Custer County
- NWS overview of storms
- Ribbon cutting at Mrs. Robinson's in Callaway
- Ducks Unlimited banquet
- BBPS board moves forward on pre-school plans
- Broken Bow City Council update
- Oconto and Callaway have NE Passports stops along witb Broken Bow , Anselmo, Mullen and Halsey
- County ditributes funds to townships
- Click It or Ticket!
- Two arrested in Broken Bow
- Kinkaider Brewing Co. donates to flood relief
- Merna EMT reaches 30 year anniversary
- Bride fill lifelong wish to be married in family church
- Color me Summer! Ansley ends school year with Color Run.
In SPORTS!
- Mullen's Molly Paston brings home state track gold
- State track meet photos and results
- High School rodeo results
- MNAC Senior All-Star Basketball game teams
- State track meet participants support from local merchants
in SALUTE TO BEEF PRODUCERS!
- Nebraska Cattlemen's new headquarters
- The impact a beef sale has on a local economy
- Beef! It's what's for dinner. Area restaurants talk beef.
- What do they do at the Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory?
- Making a Top Breeder's List - John Ridder of the Ridder Hereford Ranch talks breeding
- Go get the cows! A Sandhills rancher uses dog power to bring in the herd
