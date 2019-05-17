In this week's Chief!

Articles and stories you can find in this week's issue of the Custer County Chief!

in NEWS!

- Tornado hits Custer County

- NWS overview of storms

- Ribbon cutting at Mrs. Robinson's in Callaway

- Ducks Unlimited banquet

- BBPS board moves forward on pre-school plans

- Broken Bow City Council update

- Oconto and Callaway have NE Passports stops along witb Broken Bow , Anselmo, Mullen and Halsey

- County ditributes funds to townships

- Click It or Ticket!

- Two arrested in Broken Bow

- Kinkaider Brewing Co. donates to flood relief

- Merna EMT reaches 30 year anniversary

- Bride fill lifelong wish to be married in family church

- Color me Summer! Ansley ends school year with Color Run.

In SPORTS!

- Mullen's Molly Paston brings home state track gold

- State track meet photos and results

- High School rodeo results

- MNAC Senior All-Star Basketball game teams

- State track meet participants support from local merchants

in SALUTE TO BEEF PRODUCERS!

- Nebraska Cattlemen's new headquarters

- The impact a beef sale has on a local economy

- Beef! It's what's for dinner. Area restaurants talk beef.

- What do they do at the Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory?

- Making a Top Breeder's List - John Ridder of the Ridder Hereford Ranch talks breeding

- Go get the cows! A Sandhills rancher uses dog power to bring in the herd