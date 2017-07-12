In this week's Custer County Chief for July 13, 2017
Headlines and articles in this week's Custer County Chief (July 13, 2017) include
* Proposed trail plan gets people talking
* Veteran celebrates long, adventurous life
* Broken Bow Alumni gather for celebration
* Litchfield couple donates grant to Fire & Rescue
* Sargent Chamber of Commerce awards
* Oconto Fun Days
* Litchfield Old Settlers Days
* Sumner 4th of July Parade
* Sumner 4th of July Rodeo
* Broken Bow Spirit 12U teams
* Rodeo Bible Camp
* Cosmos Swim Team
* Junction Motor Speedway race results
* Nebraska Lions High School Golf Tournament
* Legion Baseball
All this, along with community news, obituaries, classified ads, legal and more can be found in our print and online issues. To subscribe, call 308-872-2471 and ask for Circulation.
Category: