In this week's Custer County Chief for July 27, 2017
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
Headlines and articles in this week's Custer County Chief, in print and via online subscription, include
* Michael Steckler's retirement as Melham Medical Center President/CEO announced
* Progress of new medical clinic
* Broken Bow Drive NE150
* Custer County Fair Parade route and info
* NE150 Mobile Children's Museum to Broken Bow
* Hunters for Youth
* Legacy Apartments ribbon cutting
* Mason City Homecoming Days Parade
* Solar eclipse safety
* National High School Rodeo
* Broken Bow Legion baseball
* Cosmos swim team results
* Special publication on the Custer County Fair
