A welcome First Day of Spring!

For the first day of Spring, March 20, 2019, the National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting a high of 57 degrees for central Custer County with sunny skies. It will be breezy with a north-northwest wind 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

As waters continue to recede from flooding across the state, damage is being assessed and repairs are getting underway. Road conditions and repairs may be hampered by rain later in the week.

Friday the chance of rain in Custer County is 20 percent later in the day.

Chances of rain increase Friday night to 50 to 80 percent with an 80 percent chance of rain Saturday.

Winter is not gracefully giving way to Spring as the forecast into next week currently shows a chance of snow Sunday night and Monday. Highs next week are currently forecast in the 40s and 50s.