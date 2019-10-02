Wellness plans for mental health discussed at Rotary (10/2/19)

Jess McCaslin, a mental health care provider in Broken Bow, led a discussion of wellness plans for mental health and mental health crises at the Oct. 2 Rotary meeting at Melham Medical Clinic in Broken Bow.

