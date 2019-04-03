What FEMA's individual assistance and public assistance programs provide

After a disaster, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provides two significant programs to help with recovery: One is for individuals and households and the other is for state and local governments and certain nonprofits.

For Individuals and Households

FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program provides financial help or direct services to Nebraska survivors of the March winter storm and subsequent flooding who have disaster-caused expenses that are not covered by insurance or other means. This assistance can include Housing Assistance (money to rent a temporary housing unit, repair or replacement of existing housing) and Other Needs Assistance (including personal property and other items).

Repairs can include structural parts of a home, windows, doors, floors, walls, ceilings, cabinets, septic or sewage system, well or other water system, heating, ventilating and air-conditioning system, utilities (electrical, plumbing and gas systems), entrance and exit ways from the home.

Other Needs Assistance provides grants for uninsured, disaster-related expenses and needs. This assistance can include medical and dental expenses, funeral and burial costs, repair, cleaning or replacement of clothing, household items, specialized tools, educational materials, vehicles, moving and storage and other necessary expenses related to the disaster.

Although Individual Assistance cannot make a disaster survivor whole, it can help the household make the home safe, accessible and secure. FEMA assistance can also provide grants for a temporary place for the family to live.

How to register for assistance:

Online, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

On a smart phone, download the FEMA app and click on “disaster resources,” then “apply for assistance online.”

By phone, call FEMA’s toll-free registration line at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Telephone registration is available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Daylight Time seven days a week.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center and speak to a FEMA specialist one-on-one. To find the nearest DRC, go online to FEMA.gov/DRC.

For State and Local Governments and Certain Nonprofits

FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program provides federal assistance to state and local governments and certain types of private nonprofit organizations following a presidential disaster declaration. Public Assistance can help communities quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

Through the program, FEMA can reimburse eligible costs for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged publicly owned facilities and the facilities of certain private nonprofit organizations. The Public Assistance program also encourages protection of these damaged facilities from future events by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process.

The federal share of Public Assistance is not less than 75 percent of the eligible cost.

The State of Nebraska conducts briefings for Public Assistance applicants.