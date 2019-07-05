What's going on with Broken Bow Public Schools?

Want to know what's happening at Broken Bow Schools? Have questions about the potential new pre-school or the budget?

Join Broken Bow Schools Superintendent Darren Tobey and board members for informal discussions and questions and answers on the school district’s budget and upcoming school year.

The meetings are:

July 9 at 6 a.m., Tumbleweed Cafe

July 9 at 1:30 p.m., Off-Broadway

July 10 at 6 p.m., Fiesta Brave

July 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Broken Bow Public Library

July 15 at 12:30 p.m., Broken Bow Chamber office