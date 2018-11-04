White-conditions possible when snow arrives Friday

White-out conditions top the list of concerns about the snow storm moving into Nebraska.

“This will be a lot of heavy wet snow with strong winds,” Daren Shively, a NWS meteorologist said in a Thursday afternoon briefing. “There will be white out conditions…Anyone receiving snow will be looking at potential white out conditions.”

Blizzard warnings have been issued for much of Nebraska - from Rushville to Chappell, Imperial to Holdrege, Kearney to O’Neill, Butte to Valentine and points west.

The heaviest snow will be in the northwest part of the state Friday morning and afternoon and in the southwest through north-central Nebraska Friday evening and night.

The storm will begin as rain and switch over to snow as the system moves through the area. At this time the NWS is fairly confident of the accumulations and area forecast to be impacted.

There will be rain through late evening tonight (Thursday 4/12/18) with a few thunderstorms possible, mostly in southwest or southern Nebraska. Rain will change over to snow in northwest Nebraska after midnight, in most places west of Hwy 83 by noon Friday and in nearly all of western and central Nebraska by 7 p.m. Friday.

Visibility will be impacted right away when snow starts according to Shively.

Answering a question about western Custer County, he said that area will be mainly rain Friday morning with the switch over to snow occurring early to mid-afternoon. “There will be low visibility with the rain,” he added. “That will drop with the snow.”

Winds increase through the day Friday, with peak winds Friday night and remain blustery through Saturday. During the storms gusts in the 40s and as high as 50-55 are forecast.

The combination of heavy snow and strong winds will result in near white-out conditions.

Conditions will be improve Saturday afternoon from west to east. However, blowing and drifting may be a concern into Friday evening.

Power outages are possible as well as tree damage. There is risk to newborn and at-risk livestock.

NWS concerns include white-out conditions, roads drifting shut, live stock concerns and any people outside.