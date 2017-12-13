Williams files for re-election

Senator Matt Williams of Gothenburg today (Dec. 13, 2017) filed for re-election to represent Nebraska Legislative District 36, which comprises Dawson, Custer, and the northern third of Buffalo Counties.

"I am excited for the opportunity to represent District 36 communities for another term.” Williams said. “We’ve worked together and have accomplished a great deal in my first term, but we still have plenty of work ahead of us.”

Williams was first elected to the Nebraska legislature in 2014. He is a fourth-generation banker and has been with the family owned bank since 1973.

“We have gotten a great deal of support and enthusiasm from local communities for our campaign thus far,” Williams said. “I will be continuing to work hard over the next year to travel the district and hear about the issues important to my constituents.”

Williams and his wife of 48 years, Susan have two children and six grandchildren. They attend First Presbyterian Church in Gothenburg.