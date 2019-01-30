Wind chill advisory for Custer County cancelled, still cold!

The Wind chill advisory that included Custer County has been cancelled. A windchill advisory still remains in effect for an area of Nebraska from the north central part of the state to the southeast. A windchill warning remains in effect for the far northeast part of the state and counties along the Missouri River.

For much of central Nebraska, cold to very cold wind chills are expected through morning (Wed., Jan. 30, 2019). Wind chills as low as 25 below are expected at times across parts of

far north central Nebraska, roughly north of a line from Burwell to Ainsworth to Valentine. Elsewhere, cold sub-zero wind chills are expected. Wind chills are expected to improve gradually mid-morning on.

The forecast for today calls for partly sunny skies and a high near 22.