Wind chills forecast well below zero for Friday, Saturday

The National Weather Service (NWS) Office out of North Platte has forecast wind chills as low as 10 below zero for much of Custer County and Central Nebraska Friday night into Saturday morning.

The coldest wind chills are expected to be in northeast Nebraska and may be as low as 15 below.

In an area from western Cherry County stretching southeast to Broken Bow and on to Grand Island and Hastings, wind chills may be 10 below.

Wind chills of 5 below can be expected in an area from Mullen and southwest Custer County to Lexington and Holdrege.

Wind chills near 0 can be expected from the Panhandle to Imperial and McCook.