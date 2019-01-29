Windchills as low as -35 possible in north central Nebraska overnight (01/29/19)

There have been no major changes to the forecast for dangerous wind chills over the next several hours, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Dangerously cold wind chills with values lower than -20 across the Sandhills and as low as -35 across far north central Nebraska are possible from this evening (Ja. 29, 2019) and through tomorrow morning.

Frostbite and/or hypothermia can occur to exposed skin in as little as 10 to 30 minutes.

Warning signs of hypothermia include confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness and stiff muscles.

A wind chill advisory is in effect from Cherry County and stretching southeast through Custer County to York and a wind chill warning is in effect for north eastern Nebraska until noon tomorrow.