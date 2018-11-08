Winds to brings chills of 5 Above to 5 Below to area

It appears that the Winter Weather Advisory has been cancelled for much of central Nebraska and south western Nebraska.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has posted a Hazardous Weather Outlook for much of central and western Nebraska including the counties of Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier-Western Cherry.

Snow showers will continue across north central Nebraska this afternoon (Nov. 8, 2018), resulting in additional accumulations up to one inch. A few flurries remain over the western Sandhills and southwest Nebraska with little to no additional accumulation expected.

Wind chill values ranging from 5 above to 5 below zero are possible Friday morning across much of the area. Patchy blowing snow is also possible Friday.

Wind today does not look to be a major issue.

Coldest wind chill values of the season so far expected late tonight into Friday morning.

Northwest winds will be increasing Friday morning into the 20-30 MPH range, gusts near 40 MPH will also be possible. Any snowfall from today may be blown around.

Be prepared for slick and/or snow-covered roadways.

Reductions in visibility will be possible in areas of heavier snow. Be prepared for quickly changing conditions.

Friday may see blowing snow due to increased wind speeds. Bitterly cold wind chill values are also forecast. Be prepared for exposure to the cold.