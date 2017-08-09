Winners of the prizes from the Custer County Chief

Lawrence Stump of Broken Bow looked inside the copy of the Chief he received during the Custer County parade and found a certificate for $25 in Chamber Bucks. Did you look inside the copy you were handed? More certificates are out there and they expire Aug. 15, 2017.

Below are the winners of prizes at the Custer County Chief’s booth at the 2017 Custer County Fair

* $50 Grocery Kart gift card: Patty Linder, Broken Bow

* Trotter's Whoa & Go Downtown Broken Bow breakfast pizza: Michael Forster, Broken Bow; Kathy Miller, Broken Bow.

* Trotter's Whoa & Go Downtown Broken Bow large specialty pizza: Jerry Taubenheim, Broken Bow; Joyce Racicky, Mason City.

* Custer County t-shirt: Linnea Eggleston, Oconto; Pam Goldsby, Berwyn.