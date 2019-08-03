Winter not done yet, blizzard conditions forecast this week

A powerful winter storm is heading to the Great Plains to arrive midweek. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), blizzard conditions will be possible Wednesday into Thursday (March 13-14, 2019).

A Winter Storm Watch with blizzard conditions has been issued for the Panhandle and northwestern Nebraska. Precipitation totals have not yet been refined by the NWS however some estimates show over a foot of snow possible in areas of the Sandhills, particularly northern Cherry and Sheridan Counties.

Wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph are possible Wednesday and Thursday in the northwest with gusts of 45-55 mph in central and northcentral Nebraska, including Custer County.

Slick and/or snow packed roads could result in hazardous travel conditions. Some roads may be impassable due to blowing and drifting snow. Significant reduced visibility is expected with possible white conditions. There will be overall life threatening conditions for young livestock.