Winter storm may impact travel after Christmas

The National Weather Service (NWS) office out of North Platte reports that there is potential for a post-Christmas storm to impact central Nebraska Wednesday, Dec. 26, into Friday morning.

Heavy snow with strong winds and cold temperatures are possible Wednesday through Friday morning. Travelers are encouraged to stay current with the latest weather reports.

The NWS emphasizes that the track of the storm is not certain as of Monday morning, however one model shows Broken Bow receiving a possible four to six inches of snow with eight to twelve inches possible across the Sandhills.